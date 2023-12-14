Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Green Fingers Garden Centre is hosting its Christmas fayre next week is looking for crafters to take part.

The garden centre based on Western Approach, South Shields is hosting the Christmas fayre for the first time where crafters will be able to showcase their products to the public.

The Christmas fayre has already attracted a number of stall holders but there is still place for more to join throughout the week.

There is no specific criteria for crafters to join in the event, staff will simply assess each one as they book.

Tables cost £10 per day, the fayre will take place Monday, 18 December to Saturday 23rd December from 10am until 4pm each day. Tables can be booked online at http://t.ly/Bp7Tr

As well as crafters there will also be a wide range of other stall holders from jewellery, purposeful products, Christmas gifts, knitwear, candles, fragrances, gift food items, trendy and unique products.

Each day there will be up to 25 sellers showcasing their products.

Green Fingers Garden Centre has been hosting Santa's Grotto and wreath making sessions and has a number of festive events in the run up to Christmas including Breakfast with Santa, Christmas Party Nights and Santa's Magical Tales.