In the latest edition of her fortnightly Shields Gazette column, Jarrow and Gateshead East MP, Kate Osborne has taken a look at Labour’s first 100 days in Government.

THIS Saturday will mark Labour’s first 100 days in Government after almost a decade and a half of Conservative rule and we certainly haven’t sat on our hands since taking up office.

Despite a £22billion black hole, we have managed to secure vital investment and we have started rebuilding and giving our country its future back.

From bringing through legislation such as the Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill bringing our railways back into public ownership to the Water Measures Bill, which penalises bosses who pollute British waters, this Government has quickly set out to improve the lives of the people in this country.

We have also been making a difference to working families and our communities, reaching a much-needed pay deal with public sector workers, establishing a child poverty task force, bringing an end to one-word Ofsted inspections and committing to saving our NHS.

And just this week our Labour Government announced a £500million investment in electric buses delivering better journeys, cleaner air and economic growth.

Kate Osborne, Member of Parliament for Jarrow and Gateshead East. | Other 3rd Party.

This Labour Government has done more in a matter of weeks than the previous Conservative Government ever did in 14 years.

Of course, it is not just at a national level that Labour is making a difference, locally we continue to have some great wins for individual constituents.

Since the General Election, I have responded to over 1,000 constituent enquiries about a range of issues including helping residents with individual problems they may be having and responding to policy and campaign enquiries.

There have been some fantastic casework wins in recent weeks returning a substantial amount of money back to constituents including a £9,845 Pension Credit overpayment written off for a pensioner in Jarrow, a challenge to a Universal Credit decision on entitlement to a severe disability premium arrears meant an additional £3,708 paid to a constituent with disabilities living in Hebburn, my intervention led to £1,800 Carer’s Allowance payment and full benefits reinstated making a huge difference to one family in the constituency, and a successful challenge to a decision on Child Tax Credit meaning another family received an increase of £2,000, yet another successful challenge to a pension claim meaning a pensioner in Gateshead received £8,000 in backdated pension and a challenge to HMRC lead to £1,500 secured as a tax rebate for one working woman.

I secured finance arrangements for two elderly residents from Gateshead who have a Special Guardianship Order in place for their great-granddaughter making a huge difference to their household income, helped to resolve council tax issues, ensured damp and mould issues have been resolved in a property making it fit to live in again and ensured constituents received responses from HMRC and Child Maintenance Service complaints.

In recent weeks, I have also written to all those over 66-years-old in Jarrow and Gateshead East to share with them information on how to claim Pension Credit.

With over 2,300 pensioners eligible for Pension Credit, but not receiving it, it is important that those who can claim Pension Credit receive what they are entitled to, and my office has been helping residents find out their eligibility for these claims.

I have been inundated with responses to this letter, from some who are now receiving the money thanks to the letter, to others who don’t meet the criteria but are grateful for the advice to some who unfortunately just fall outside the criteria - I will keep doing all I can to help people.

As well as holding regular advice surgeries, I have also started my Autumn schedule of street surgeries, bringing me and my team to your doorstep in every ward of Jarrow and Gateshead East.

Just a couple of weeks ago, I was in Wardley and Leam Lane where residents were telling me of the ongoing issues they are having with off-road motorbikes and anti-social behaviour.

I have since written to our new Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, to ask what Northumbria Police are doing to combat off-road motorbikes in this specific area as well as across other hotspots in Jarrow and Gateshead East.

Housing continues to also dominate my casework mailbag with residents getting in touch with issues around banding, repairs, rehousing and evictions.

This week the Renters’ Rights Bill – stopping no-fault evictions – was debated in Parliament. This important piece of legislation will give greater security and protection for millions of renters.

As you can see every day me and my team help constituents with a huge range of issues they may face including welfare benefits, housing, health, HMRC, education and support for local businesses.

Do get in touch with me at [email protected] or 0191 4661509 and see how I can help you!