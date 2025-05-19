We travel around quite a bit biking and we've seen these all over the country

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 19th May 2025, 16:17 BST
Readers have reacted to plans to build a new BMX pump track in South Shields.

Last week, South Tyneside Council revealed that proposals to create a new BXM pump track in a South Shields park had been submitted to its planning department.

Pending councillor approval, the new track would be built in West Park - with the plans looking to transform four of the currently redundant tennis courts in the new facility.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many have welcomed the plans to bring a new BMX pump track to South Shields while others have flagged that the tennis courts are still used by many people.

Plans have been submitted to create a new BMX pump track at West Park, in South Shields. If approved, the track will replace four of the currently redundant tennis courts.placeholder image
Plans have been submitted to create a new BMX pump track at West Park, in South Shields. If approved, the track will replace four of the currently redundant tennis courts. | Other 3rd Party

This is what you had to say via the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Kris Dunn: “Temple Park was fantastic in the early 90s, if only the Council maintained it would have been even better.

“It's all still there and still useable as I have recently been using it myself.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scott Oliphant: “Why not bring back to life the Temple Park one. It was always a great place growing up.”

Gav Smith: “Can’t wait for it to be be full of E-bikes/scramblers.”

Matt Eaton: “Fantastic opportunity for the area.”

Lindsay Cumen: “This will be a great asset to the community. It will encourage kids of all ages and adults to exercise.

“It has many health benefits as well as mental health! I can’t wait for this to happen and will enjoy it myself.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today

Rich Stephenson: “That's amazing. We travel around quite a bit biking and we've seen these all over the country.

“Fantastic community resource for all ages - well done.”

David Holmes: “BMX? It's not 1985.”

Mar S. Patterson: “That is a fantastic idea for the children and youth who will use it.”

Julie Warriner: “These aren't redundant! People play tennis on them all spring and summer.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richy White: “There's one down the sea front. What about the people that want to play tennis?

“It is well used in the summer months.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:CommunityE-bikesSouth ShieldsCouncilSouth Tyneside Council
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice