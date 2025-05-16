Plans submitted for a new BMX pump track to be created at a South Shields park

Proposals for a new BMX pump track in South Shields are progressing.

Plans to create a new BMX pump track in a South Shields park have been submitted to South Tyneside Council’s planning department.

Pending councillor approval, the new track would be built in West Park - providing a free and accessible places for riders of all ages and abilities to enjoy.

South Tyneside Council states that it is looking to transform four of the currently redundant tennis courts into the new facility, which would feature a large tarmac pump track, rumble areas and a toddler area for youngsters learning to ride.

Plans have been submitted to create a new BMX pump track at West Park, in South Shields. If approved, the track will replace four of the currently redundant tennis courts. | Other 3rd Party

The plans also include the associated landscaping that would be required as part of the work.

Councillor Jane Carter, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council, has revealed the the plans are a direct result of resident feedback.

She said: “We’re delighted to see the planning proposal submitted for the proposed new BMP Pump Track.

“The application marks a key milestone in delivering this exciting new initiative which would have real benefits for the community, from helping to improve youth facilities in the area to supporting people to be healthy and active through participation in exercise and sports.

South Tyneside Council has stated that the plans are a direct result of resident feedback. | Other 3rd Party

“Pump tracks are ideal for people of all ages to come with bikes, scooters, skates and skateboards, whether they are little ones starting out on their balance bikes to more advanced riders wanting to develop their skills.

“If approved, it will not only be a brilliant addition to West Park but a fun new asset for both children and adults to enjoy the outdoors.

“This comes in direct response to what local people have said they would like to see in the Borough so we expect it to be popular.”

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the project will cost around £175,000 and is being funded through the Council’s Capital Programme.

It is being developed in partnership with On Track, who are UK specialists in the design and building of mountain bike facilities.

If planning permission is approved, construction work is expected to get underway later this year.

