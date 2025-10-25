‘Opportunity for progress’ – South Shields Cricket Club set to move after 157 years

A high-profile sports club in South Tyneside is on the brink of an historic boundary switch – moving to a new ground after 157 years at its home venue.

South Shields Cricket Club is finalising plans to move from Wood Terrace in Westoe to a new site – behind Epinay School at Whiteleas.

It hopes to lease enough existing sports-assigned land from South Tyneside Council to create two cricket pitches.

Club bosses say the move is strongly supported by players, members and the council – and would allow them to provide first-class facilities.

Preliminary development work has taken place, and the first matches could be played at the start of the 2027 season.

Council chiefs confirmed discussions were progressing and a planning application is expected in the coming months.

South Shields Cricket Club is aiming to relocate to the former playing fields behind Epinay School after more than 150 years in Westoe. | National World

Founded in 1850, the club, which plays in the Durham and North East Cricket League, made Wood Terrace its home in 1868.

Under the plan, Wood Terrace will continue as a venue for rugby union, tennis and squash – operating as the South Shields and Westoe Club.

Westoe Rugby Club, which has shared the ground since 1875, would then have full access to the current cricket field for its further use.

The move would also bring an end to long-standing fears the land could be turned over to housing.

Cricket Club chairman, Pattrick William-Powlett, said: “This is one of those rare occasions where all the parties involved are supportive and positive.

“Cricket has been played at Wood Terrace for many years and leaving there would be incredibly sad, but this is a wonderful opportunity for progress.

“We are an inclusive club, open to all, and I would hope that this potential move would be very well supported by all in the community.

“It would allow us to have much-improved facilities and to play two matches at a time.”

He added: “I’m confident that is something that could even lead us to host Durham County Cricket matches at various age levels.”

South Tyneside Council said the proposed scheme would involve the lease of a new clubhouse and playing pitches which are currently unused.

A spokesman said: “As part of our commitment to sports provision, we are working through proposals to build a new sports facility on the former school pitches behind the Epinay School.

“These are currently unused, enclosed and not accessible to the public.”

He added: “The project would be supported by a grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and would deliver a bespoke building, complete with social space, changing rooms, toilets and showers, alongside the playing pitches.

“We are currently in discussion with South Shields Cricket Club about potentially leasing the new building and part of the land to the club, subject to planning permission.

“The club would manage the facilities on behalf of the council, helping to develop opportunities and improve access to sports, health and wellbeing for the people of South Tyneside.

“Both parties are working through the necessary processes and procedures.

“The proposed scheme would be subject to consultation as part of the formal planning application process, due to get underway soon.”