Organisers hail an underwater art exhibition in South Tyneside as a success

Whitburn-based Aria Art and Movement CIC have hailed their first public art exhibition as a success after holding the event last Thursday evening (October 26).

Trained divers were on hand to guide members of the public through the process of viewing the artwork under the water.

The underwater art exhibition has been hailed as a success. Photo: Aria Art and Movement CIC.

The models depicted in the artwork were also on hand to give visitors a live demonstration of how the pieces were created.

It was the first time that the community interest company, which specialises in aerial and underwater photography, had showcased its work to the public in the form of an exhibition.

Sarah Dobbs, one of the directors at Aria Art and Movement, has told the Gazette how the event went and revealed that the visitors wanted to see more in the future.

Photographers and models were on hand to recreate the art for the public. Photo: Aria Art and Movement CIC.

She commented: “It was a lot of work but really worth it as it was nice to see people enjoying the the event.

“We had local artist Stephanie Smith come along and draw what was happening, alongside members of the public and photographers who’d always wanted to give underwater photography a go.

“People have told us that the event was so much fun and they would come to more in the future if we decided to hold them.”

The event was held at Boldon Diving Centre. Photo: Aria Art and Movement CIC.

Whilst the exhibition was the first public event that Aria Art and Movement CIC has held, the company’s classes and photoshoots are all open to the public year round.

The artwork showcased in the exhibition will be on display at Barnes Institute, on East Street in Whitburn, until Tuesday, November 14.