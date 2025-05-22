‘Our beautiful bairns’ - Tributes paid to Chloe and Liam on Pink and Blue Day

Tributes have to paid to Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry on the anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing.

On the eighth anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing (Thursday, May 22), tributes have been left at the Chloe and Liam Together Forever bench, outside of South Shields Town Hall.

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, who were both from South Shields, were at the Ariana Grande concert when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device, killing 22 people.

Tributes have been laid for Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry on Pink and Blue Day 2025. | National World

In the wake of Chloe and Liam’s deaths, their families launched the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust to create something positive out of losing the young couple.

The charity’s aim is to honour Chloe and Liam’s love and talent in performing arts and sports by supporting other young people with passion and talent in these industries to achieve their goals and follow their dreams.

More than £160,000 has been raised since the Trust was founded, which has in turn helped countless young people achieve their own dreams.

Tributes have been laid outside of South Shields Town Hall. | National World

Thanks to work from the charity, every year on May 22 is known as ‘Pink and Blue Day’ in South Tyneside - with the local community encouraged to wear the colours in honour of Chloe and Liam and raise money for the Trust.

A post on the charity’s Facebook page said: “Another year has passed without you both, the heartache, the tears never easing, everyday a constant battle to carry on without you both.

“Not being able to hold you, see your beautiful smiles and laughter is forever heart-breaking.

Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford | Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust

“Until we meet again, our beautiful bairns.”

Westoe Travel, a long-standing South Shields travel agent, marks Pink and Blue Day annually and 2025 has been no different, with the staff once again showing their support to the charity.

You can find out more about the work that the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust carries out by visiting: https://togetherforevertrust.com/.