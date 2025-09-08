Our fledging junior golfers topped off their season with a county title

Whitburn’s newly-reformed junior section has proved to be a success.

The junior section at Whitburn Golf Club, on Lizard Lane, is proving its worth after its golfers topped off their season by picking up a county title.

The club’s newly-reformed junior section entered the Durham County Junior League for the first time since 2015, where despite finishing fifth and being suffering a first round Junior Clark Cup exit, the pairing of Henry Smith and Archie Mallett won the Durham County Junior Foursomes Matchplay Championship.

The Whitburn duo had a four and two victory over Durham City in the final at Brancepeth Castle Golf Club.

Durham President elect Bernie Munroe with Henry Smith and Archie Mallett. | Other 3rd Party

On their way to the final, the pairing beat Ramside Hall, Heworth, Tyneside and Bishop Auckland.

The reformation of the club’s junior section has been a major plus following its revitalisation of its golf course,

Whitburn Golf Club has also renewed its push to increase the number of women members including a Get into Golf initiative headed up by experienced professional Stephen McNally.

Gavin Harrison retained the Whitburn Club Championship with two excellent rounds of 70 and 72, being pushed all the way by David Tate and Andrew Jaggers.

And club captain Tony Jager will be picking up the club’s Summer Solstice Trophy after he headed the 77-strong field with an impressive 43 points.