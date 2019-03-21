'Our May show is set to be our best ever': Performers set to tread the boards ahead of South Tyneside Comedy Festival shows

Comedy fans are set to get the chance to see performers ahead of their shows in a South Tyneside festival.

Comedian Jason Cook is giving fans an early chance to see what he has in store for them at this year’s South Tyneside Comedy Festival.

Roughead and Cook are set to appear at Jason Cooks Comedy Club and the South Tyneside Comedy Festival, both held at The Customs House in South Shields.

The festival director has added several festival acts to the bill for Jason Cook’s Comedy Club in May, which has two shows following the success of February’s double bill.

They include Adam Rowe and Scott Bennett, as well as a surprise “local legend” and in the middle, Roughead and Cook.

Jason said: “Our May show is set to be our best ever. We asked around and found out who our favourite acts that have played the club are, then booked them both.

“Adam Rowe is going from strength to strength. He's already sold out The Customs House twice on his own tours, so it's great to have him coming back for the club night.

“And Scott Bennett is one of the best joke writers I know. I've already worked with him on The Chris Ramsey Show and together we are currently writing a new sitcom.

“We also have a local legend that I'm not allowed to advertise but trust me, people will not be disappointed.

“Due to the demand for tickets for these shows we have put on an early show starting at 4pm in addition to the 7.45pm show. It’s the first time we've done it and it's already selling like hot cakes! It's going to be a hectic day, but incredible fun.”

Jason Cook’s Comedy Club takes place at The Customs House on the first Saturday of the month and tickets, priced £10.50, are available from the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk.

The South Tyneside Comedy Festival 2019 kicks off with Adam Rowe on Friday, July 12, with Scott Bennett performing on Friday, July 26 and Roughead and Cook on Saturday, July 27.

Other acts announced so far include The Kagools, Paul Sinha and Jo Caulfield, as well as Carl Hutchinson appearing alongside Cook in Cook and Hutchinson Literally Have No Plans Whatsoever. There are more acts to follow.

For more information, visit www.southtynesidecomedyfestival.co.uk.