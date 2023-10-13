Our picks for the best North East records to celebrate National Album Day 2023

National Album Day is this weekend and these are our top picks to listen to over the coming days.

From Sting to Sam Fender, the North East has produced some incredible artists who have put together some of the nation’s most popular albums.

National Album Day falls on Saturday, October 14 this year and is a way for music fans to celebrate the art form. Special events and releases will be available across the country.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Albums mean different things to different people, but there is very little better than knowing a record was formed in the scenery of your day to day life.

With that in mind, these are some of our picks for the top albums to have come out of the North East.

1 . AC/DC - Back In Black After the death of Bon Scott, AC/DC needed a new vocalist and Newcastle local Brian Johnson was their first pick. The Geordie legend picked the band up from the floor and helped to deliver arguably the biggest AC/DC album ever with the title track and Hells Bells offering a soundtrack to the band’s new era in 1980. Photo: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE Photo Sales

2 . Little Mix - Glory Days In a change of direction, our next pick is Little Mix’s 2016 release Glory Days. The record shot straight to number one upon its release and included singles Shout Out To My Ex, No More Sad Songs and Power thanks to South Shields’ Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall. Photo Sales

3 . Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under Fender’s 2019 release Hypersonic Missiles was impressive, but 2021’s Seventeen Going Under sent the North Shields local into another stratosphere. Since the release he has headlined Finsbury Park in London, Reading and Leeds festivals and St James Park with the title track becoming a festival favourite. Photo Sales