‘Outstanding’ South Shields secondary school to host open evening for Year 6 pupils
An ‘Outstanding’ South Shields secondary school is holding an open evening for Year 6 pupils and their parents and carers to have a tour of the school and meet teachers next week.
St Wilfrid’s RC College, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, was rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted in its most recent inspection.
The Temple Park Road school has recently celebrated fantastic GCSE and A level results. In August, 40% of students studying A levels achieved A or A* grades, with the majority of those studying on vocational coursesalso achieving distinctions, and almost one in five of all GCSE grades were Grade 7 or above, with exceptional performances from many students.
The school and sixth form’s facilities include a sports hall, gym, multi-use game area (MUGA), Nichols Hall with stage area and lighting, purpose built dining hall and catering facility, five ICT suites, science labs, design and technology rooms, music rooms, recording studio and practice rooms, and a post-16 work area and common room.
Executive headteacher Fran Craik said: “We are excited to meet prospective pupils and their families at our open evening. St Wilfrid’s has a long-standing reputation for excellence in our local community.
"We invite Year 6 pupils to come and experience what makes our school such a great place to learn and develop. We can’t wait to meet you!”
St Wilfrid’s Y6 open evening will be held on Thursday, 5 October from 6pm to 8pm.