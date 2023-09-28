Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An ‘Outstanding’ South Shields secondary school is holding an open evening for Year 6 pupils and their parents and carers to have a tour of the school and meet teachers next week.

St Wilfrid’s RC College, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, was rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted in its most recent inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Temple Park Road school has recently celebrated fantastic GCSE and A level results. In August, 40% of students studying A levels achieved A or A* grades, with the majority of those studying on vocational coursesalso achieving distinctions, and almost one in five of all GCSE grades were Grade 7 or above, with exceptional performances from many students.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The school and sixth form’s facilities include a sports hall, gym, multi-use game area (MUGA), Nichols Hall with stage area and lighting, purpose built dining hall and catering facility, five ICT suites, science labs, design and technology rooms, music rooms, recording studio and practice rooms, and a post-16 work area and common room.

Executive headteacher Fran Craik said: “We are excited to meet prospective pupils and their families at our open evening. St Wilfrid’s has a long-standing reputation for excellence in our local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We invite Year 6 pupils to come and experience what makes our school such a great place to learn and develop. We can’t wait to meet you!”