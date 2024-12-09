More than 100 people have taken part in a Christmas candlelight walk to raise vital funds for a cancer charity.

Around 130 people walked along South Shields seafront by candlelight on Sunday, December 1, to raise money for Cancer Research UK via Beating Cancer Together North East.

Walkers travelled from the Littlehaven Hotel, along the seafront and up to Gypsies Green before heading back along to Sandhaven Amphitheatre for a carol service with the Westoe Colliery Brass Band.

The event was organised by Ann Walsh, the lady behind the annual Jarrow Relay for Life, after years of her wanting to host something like this.

A Christmas carol service was held at the Sandhaven Amphitheatre as part of the event. | Other 3rd Party

She commented: “The walk was really nice and I was really pleased with the turnout for it - it was dark at the start so it was great to see everyone with their Santa hats on and lanterns lit up.

“The procession was lovely to see and was very atmospheric - plus the brass band at the amphitheatre added to that.

“It was the first one that we’ve done and it is something that I’ve wanted to do for about three years but never got round to sorting it.

Father Christmas was also on hand during the candlelight walk. | Other 3rd Party

“When it is the first event, you never know how it is going to go but the feedback was great and hopefully it will be massive next year.

“One of our fundraisers, Craig Rutherford, has written a song called ‘Let’s Raise a Glass to Christmas Past’ so that was played over the speakers.

“It was a joint effort between Craig and another of our fundraisers, Paula Fowler, who sadly passed away in April, so it was in memory of her and those who aren’t around this Christmas.

The Westoe Colliery Brass Band were on hand to provide the backing track to the carol service. | Other 3rd Party

“I think we raised around £500 on the night, which is fantastic to see.”

You can continue to donate to the fundraiser by visiting: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/unite/beating-cancer-together-north-east.

You can stream ‘Let’s Raise a Glass to Christmas Past’ on Spotify, on Apple Music, and on YouTube - all proceeds earned from streaming the song will be donated to charity.