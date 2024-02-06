For some people Valentine's Day is one of the key dates in February, but it is Pancake Day for many of us!

Can’t think of where to go for your pancakes? Fear not, as we have put together a list of seven places where you can get your fix across South Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

When is Pancake Day 2024?

This year Pancake Day falls on the day before Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 13.

Hive Coffee Company

This Jarrow site is going all out for Pancake Day while also keeping options available throughout the February half term.

From Monday, February 12 until Sunday, February 25 they have a series of pancake options on the menu for all the family including an American wafle breakfast stack, lemon meringue stack, mango lime and coconut granola stack as well as a Valentine's Stack, which includes chocolate sauce, crumbled Oreos and strawberries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kids options are also available with the cafe offering the chance to book tables throughout the period.

Minchella's

South Tyneside's favourite dessert brand is returning for pancake Day this year with a huge selection of stacks on their Ocean Road site.

The brand has made way for seven different stacks this year including bubblegum and peach and passionfruit as well as old favourites such as strawberry and chocolate and caramel shortbread options.

These are all available on the day for sit in or takeaway meals from the Ocean Road site.

Sweet Dreams

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This South Shields independent business is open every evening of the week and even offers home delivery through online orders.

Pancake Day is every day for the Stanhope Road shop which offers an incredible 24 crepe options from classics such as golden syrup and chocolate and stawberry to Maltesers, Milky Way and Reece's Peanit Butter crepe options.

Yolo Coffee and Kitchen

It may be slightly further afield for some South Tyneside residents, but this coastline cafe tends to really deliver on Pancake Day.

Based at the Stack in Seaburn, the cafe has been open for as long as the site itself and regularly offers a small handful of pancake options, but more are usually available for the big day itself.

Sea Change Cafe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad