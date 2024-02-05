Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular South Shields café which employs people with autism and learning disabilities could be at risk of closure due to rising energy costs.

The café on Ocean Road has seen a 400% increase in energy payments, and received a £20,000 back-dated bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sea Change's energy bills have jumped from about £300 to £1,100 a month.

The café was set up five years ago by owner Sarah Farrell-Forster to offer jobs to people with disabilities.

In a bid to cut costs, the café has reduced its menu and will be closed on a Tuesday.

To help save the café, a fundraiser has been set up to raise the £20,000 needed. So far over £12,000 has been raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers have been left devastated by the news and many wanted to show their support by contributing to the cause.

READ MORE: Emergency services arrive at South Shields property to tackle fire

Sea Change on South Shields' Ocean Road has a 4.8 rating from 134 reviews.

Posting on Facebook, Sea Change said: "Wow, what can we say? We are absolutely blown away by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received this past week.

"We can hardly believe we're typing these words but thanks to your generosity, we've already reached over 50% of our target on Crowdfunder in just one day!!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From the bottom of our heart, thank you. Thank you to every single person who has donated, liked, commented and shared our story. Your support means the world to our Sea Change family and we will be forever grateful to you for standing by us during this difficult time."

To donate to the cause visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/help-us-save-sea-change-cic