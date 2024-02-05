Public come together to help raise funds for South Shields cafe on the brink of closure
The public have been supporting the fundraiser to help the café stay open.
A popular South Shields café which employs people with autism and learning disabilities could be at risk of closure due to rising energy costs.
The café on Ocean Road has seen a 400% increase in energy payments, and received a £20,000 back-dated bill.
Sea Change's energy bills have jumped from about £300 to £1,100 a month.
The café was set up five years ago by owner Sarah Farrell-Forster to offer jobs to people with disabilities.
In a bid to cut costs, the café has reduced its menu and will be closed on a Tuesday.
To help save the café, a fundraiser has been set up to raise the £20,000 needed. So far over £12,000 has been raised.
Customers have been left devastated by the news and many wanted to show their support by contributing to the cause.
Posting on Facebook, Sea Change said: "Wow, what can we say? We are absolutely blown away by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received this past week.
"We can hardly believe we're typing these words but thanks to your generosity, we've already reached over 50% of our target on Crowdfunder in just one day!!!
"From the bottom of our heart, thank you. Thank you to every single person who has donated, liked, commented and shared our story. Your support means the world to our Sea Change family and we will be forever grateful to you for standing by us during this difficult time."
To donate to the cause visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/help-us-save-sea-change-cic
