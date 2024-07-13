Partygoer kicked out at police sergeant in cells after South Tyneside arrest

South Shields Magistrates Court.

A partygoer upset at being arrested at a house party in South Tyneside kicked a police sergeant in anger, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warren McQueen, 24, showed his disdain by being unhelpful from his detention in Charles Street, Boldon Colliery, to his arrival at a police station.

McQueen, who was not charged with any offence arising from the party, lashed out when being put into a cell on Tuesday, February 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant, of Durham Road, Shipcote, Gateshead, pulled back his right foot and struck the officer on a leg which had suffered a previous injury.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur said the sergeant feared his injury could flare up due to McQueen’s attack.

Ms Kaur told magistrates in South Tyneside: “He was uncooperative from the outset, from getting into the van to the station.

“He refused to get out of the van. The custody sergeant made to the back door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The defendant then changed his tune and said he would get out. He kicked his leg out backwards and made contact with the sergeant.

“The sergeant says that he has an old injury and had only just got back to work in December. He was worried that the kick would bring the injury back.”

McQueen, who has two previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

John Williams, defending, said: “The situation is that he had been to a party with others and the police have arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had done nothing wrong but was arrested. He accepts that he was argumentative and angry.

“There were no charges against him in relation to anything else.

“You see him coming out of the van and being taken into the holding cell. He kicks back his right foot and kicks the sergeant.

“He was taken to the ground. The incident lasted less than a minute. The sergeant says he might have felt pain to a knee and that was that.”

McQueen, who is on benefits, was fined £200, with £85 court costs and an £80 victim surcharge and was ordered to pay his victim £50 compensation.