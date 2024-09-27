Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to a former Mayor of South Tyneside who has sadly passed away.

The family of Thomas Bamford, who was Mayor of South Tyneside from 1993 to 1994, have paid tribute to him after he passed away on Wednesday, September 18.

Thomas, who was known has Tom, was born in Preston on November 10, 1937, and grew up in the small Lancashire town of Lostock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He left school at the age of 14 and started to work in a cotton mill as a ‘cotton spinner’ but it was his love for politics and local communities that led to him joining the Labour Party in 1955.

In 1961, Tom started work with Leyland Motors, took part in his first council election at the age of 24 and married his wife, Winifred Melling, at St Mary’s Brownedge Church - the couple had three sons, Michael, Philip and Gerard.

Tributes have been paid to former Mayor of South Tyneside Thomas Bamford, known as Tom, following his death. | Other 3rd Party

Tom’s political career started to take off when he and his family moved from Lancashire to Hebburn in 1968 to allow him to take up the role of the agent for the then MP, Ernest Fernyhough.

In 1971, he started work as a postman in Hebburn alongside his political career - he continued to deliver mail on the streets of Hebburn until he retired in 1992.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was elected to be the councillor of the Hebburn South ward in 1973 and held a number of roles at South Tyneside Council, including Chairman of Education, Secretary of the Labour Group, Chairman of Social Services, as well as being selected as Mayor of South Tyneside in 1993.

Tom with his wife Winifred on their wedding day in 1961. | Other 3rd Party

Tom, who was a great-grandfather, retired from active politics in 2003 but maintained his membership to the Labour Party, which led him to being presented with a lifelong membership in 2015 following 60 years of loyal service.

Tom’s family have reminisced about the amount of time that that he would spend in the Hebburn Iona Club and his “passion for politics”.

A statement from Tom’s family said: “He was a father, a grandfather and a great-grandfather and was immensely proud and supportive of his family and all of their life achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He would relish visits to and from family homes and was always in attendance at family functions and celebrations.

“He had a passion for politics and local communities which led him to joining the Labour Party in 1955 - something that went on to be one of his lifelong passions.

Tom with his three sons Michael, Philip and Gerard. | Other 3rd Party

“Despite retiring from active politics in 2003, he retained an encyclopaedic knowledge of British and American political events and elections and always had time to discuss any topic at hand to those around him.”

“Tom could be found in the Hebburn Iona Club a few days of the week discussing local events and news as well as contributing to the success of the club by completing the role of Treasurer, which he started in 1986 until he passed, often with a nip of whisky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will be missed by his family, friends and the wider local community.”

A joint statement from Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, and Cllr Ernest Gibson, Lead Member Neighbourhoods and Climate Change, highlighted Tom’s passion for the Labour Party and local government.

It stated: “Tom was first elected as Councillor for Hebburn South in May 1973 and served the Ward until 2003. In 1993-94 Tom was also the Mayor of South Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom with his grandchildren. He was also a great-grandfather. | Other 3rd Party

“Tom was very passionate about local government, the Hebburn community and was extremely knowledgeable. Tom was an ambassador for local people and for the Labour Party.

“He will be very sadly missed by all who knew him”.

Tom will be laid to rest alongside his late wife, Winifred, in Hebburn Cemetery after a service at St Aloysius Church, on Prince Consort Road, at 11am on Wednesday, October 9.