Patrick Gosling is set to release his newest single in March alongside a South Shields gig. Image credit: Patrick Gosling

"I might be full of it and I might like doing it all the time, but for now this is a one-off sort of thing" explains Patrick Gosling ahead of his latest hometown show.

The South Shields singer-songwriter has announced plans to play a gig at Ocean Road's Sea Change on the same day his latest single, Am I On You Mind, is released on Friday, March 1.

"I've been harking on to the lads who play with us to have a full band setup but be live and acoustic. I've been saying it for ages.

"The older I've been getting the less I want to kind of rock out, you know!"

The departure from the 'old' sound of Gosling is coming from the newest release, which the artist has described as "bookending" the sound which he has been building on over the last couple of years.

"The new single will probably be the last time I have a song out like this" he explains.

"I've got to the point where I just want to bring out the stuff I want to bring out and not worry too much about whether people like it or not."

Gosling explained how this single fits in to where he wants to go next with an EP in the works away from the single.

"The record is a lot more laid back, a bit drier in terms of production, there's not as much reverb - it might be a good thing, it might be a bad thing, who knows!

"I just want to enjoy enjoy recording music and 'Am I On Your Mind' is a product of that and wearing my indie heart on my sleeve whereas the record now is a bit more of me trying to be Neil Young.

"As long as your music is making you happy and you're doing your thing, that's the main thing.

"The new single is kind of like a bookend to the Patrick Gosling of the last few years. From now it's just a kind of, do whatever I like sort of thing."

Alongside the new single, Gosling has announced a local show at Sea Change on Ocean Road, something he is hugely excited to do as a local artist.

"I never really get the chance to gig in Shields because there's no real music scene here" he explains.

"Cover bands are class but no one in a pub wants to hear your own songs so it's good that Sea Change is here - it's a great organisation already but for them to say 'yeah sure, come set up and have a laugh' is mint."

Part of the support comes from the scene Gosling is a part of with plenty of grassroots and local artists coming together to build something across Tyne and Wear.

"It's the nicest the music scene has been for years. Everyone is mates and everyone is really supportive.

"You can call on anyone, there is no arrogance any more - there definitely used to be!"