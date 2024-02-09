Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Council is looking to recruit more people to join its network of STANLEYs nurseries while other local childcare providers are also looking for new staff as recruitment issues hit the sector across the country.

With the offer of 15 free hours of childcare for two-year-olds coming on stream in April, the need for new recruits is more vital than ever.

Councillor Jane Carter, Lead Member for Education and Skills, said: "New research has revealed that more than 50 per cent of people would consider working with pre-school children and that comes as no surprise given that the sector offers a wide array of career choices, opportunity for progression, flexible hours and, of course, the chance to shape and support young lives.

"The research also highlighted how valuable Early Years workers are with over almost 70 per cent of parents agreeing that they are one of the most important influences in their child's life.

"The professionals who work across our childcare sector need to be recognised as the educators of our youngest citizens and held in high esteem for the incredible work they do."

The Council is working with South Tyneside College to ensure that qualifications for Early Years workers are on offer and is also seeking to recruit apprentices into its own nursery provision. It would also welcome people who are already qualified and are looking to return to childcare work after taking a break.

To find out more about the opportunities on offer call 0800 783 4645 or email [email protected]