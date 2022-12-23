10 pictures showing the doggy stars of a canine A Christmas Carol in South Shields

These are the four-legged stars of a doggy take on A Christmas Carol.
The genius retake on the festive Dicks classic was put together by Pets2Impress in South Shields.
1. A canine take on A Christmas Carol:Pets2Impress stages 'Scrooge'
Pets2Impress stages 'Scrooge', featuring some 20 hounds in the Dickens classic.:Pets2Impress stages 'Scrooge'
Photo: Pets2Impress stages 'Scrooge'
2. A canine take on A Christmas Carol:Pets2Impress stages 'Scrooge'
Pets2Impress stages 'Scrooge', featuring some 20 hounds in the Dickens classic.:Pets2Impress stages 'Scrooge'
Photo: Pets2Impress stages 'Scrooge'
3. A canine take on A Christmas Carol:Pets2Impress stages 'Scrooge'
Pets2Impress stages 'Scrooge', featuring some 20 hounds in the Dickens classic.:Pets2Impress stages 'Scrooge'
Photo: Pets2Impress stages 'Scrooge'
4. A canine take on A Christmas Carol:Pets2Impress stages 'Scrooge'
Pets2Impress stages 'Scrooge', featuring some 20 hounds in the Dickens classic.:Pets2Impress stages 'Scrooge'
Photo: Pets2Impress stages 'Scrooge'