A Canine Christmas Carol

10 pictures showing the doggy stars of a canine A Christmas Carol in South Shields

These are the four-legged stars of a doggy take on A Christmas Carol.

By Ross Robertson
6 hours ago

The genius retake on the festive Dicks classic was put together by Pets2Impress in South Shields.

You can read more about it and find a link to the video here.

1. A canine take on A Christmas Carol:Pets2Impress stages 'Scrooge'

Pets2Impress stages 'Scrooge', featuring some 20 hounds in the Dickens classic.:Pets2Impress stages 'Scrooge'

Photo: Pets2Impress stages 'Scrooge'

