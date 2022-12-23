South Shields pet care company Pets2impress has become renowned for its ingenious takes on classic stories, which has seen dogs tell the story of the first Christmas in a Pawtivity play in December 2021, and create a hound Harry Potter earlier in 2022.

Now the centre, based in Mitre Place, has been rivalling the Muppets with its doggy version of A Christmas Carol.

‘Scrooge’ by Pets2impress

Some 20 hounds taking playing characters including Bob Scratchet and The Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.

Captured on video, the production was made in aid of the Pets2impress annual Santa for Strays appeal, which gathers donations of food, blankets and toys to give to a local cat and dog shelter.

Tim Jackson, 36, from South Shields, a registered veterinary nurse, canine behaviourist and author, launched Pets2impress in 2008, and used his creative genius to create the festive production.

“Last year we created our own very unique version of the nativity, featuring our daycare dogs and our clients were crying out for more,” he said.

“It took around four months in total to make and is around 45 minutes in length

"We do the Santa for Strays appeal every year and due to the success of last years production we wanted this year to be even bigger and better and this production once again has helped us get some amazing donations”

“The owners absolutely loved it and the overall reaction has been great too, we even appeared on TV and I hope the production helps spread some happiness, especially with the current cost of living climate”

Pets2impress offers 1-1 dog training, daycare, home boarding, puppy school and socialisation classes.

The cast of four-legged characters in Scrooge includes Chip and Ted as Charles and Dickins, Murphy as Bob Scratchet, Luna as the Ghost of Christmas past, Artic and Rosie as the Ghosts of Christmas Present and Max and Kisha as the Ghosts of Christmas Yet to Come, with Scrooge played by Tim himself.

The Pets2impress version of Scrooge can be viewed on the Pets2impres website, www.pets2impress.com.

"Who knows what next year will be, but with ideas of Elf and Home Alone on the table it promises to be something to look forward too,” said Tim.