The summer programme of free gigs in Bents Park ended with a celebration of the 80s.

12 pictures as Shalamar, the Fizz and South Shields band Rivelino rock Bents Park for the final free summer gig of 2022

Crowds queued for the gate once again as Bents Park hosted its final free gig of the summer.

By Neil Fatkin
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 5:23 pm

Despite a wet start to the day, music-lovers were soon out in force for the fourth concert of this year’s returning This Is South Tyneside Festival.

Reported youth disorder at the programme’s penultimate event last week, featuring Whigmore and D:Ream, prompted ‘increased stewarding’ this time around.

But it did little to deter festival-goers, who once again turned out in large numbers to see performances by Shalamar and the Fizz.

See if you can spot yourself in our selection of photos from the day.

1. Rain Dance

The wet weather didn't deter crowds

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. Regulars

Jackie Shield, pictured with Jill Chaplin and Lynn Gray, has been to all the summer gigs.

Photo: Neil Fatkin

Photo Sales

3. Roadies

Some festival-goers travelled a long way for the event, like Malcolm Hall and Diane Piercy, who drove from Alnwick and stayed over in their campervan.

Photo: Neil Fatkin

Photo Sales

4. The Jarrow March

Others, like Pauline Loader, form Jarrow, had a shorter journey.

Photo: Neil Fatkin

Photo Sales
South Shields
Next Page
Page 1 of 3