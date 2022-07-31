Despite a wet start to the day, music-lovers were soon out in force for the fourth concert of this year’s returning This Is South Tyneside Festival.
Reported youth disorder at the programme’s penultimate event last week, featuring Whigmore and D:Ream, prompted ‘increased stewarding’ this time around.
But it did little to deter festival-goers, who once again turned out in large numbers to see performances by Shalamar and the Fizz.
See if you can spot yourself in our selection of photos from the day.
