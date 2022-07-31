Despite a wet start to the day, music-lovers were soon out in force for the fourth concert of this year’s returning This Is South Tyneside Festival.

But it did little to deter festival-goers, who once again turned out in large numbers to see performances by Shalamar and the Fizz.

See if you can spot yourself in our selection of photos from the day.

1. Rain Dance The wet weather didn't deter crowds Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Regulars Jackie Shield, pictured with Jill Chaplin and Lynn Gray, has been to all the summer gigs. Photo: Neil Fatkin Photo Sales

3. Roadies Some festival-goers travelled a long way for the event, like Malcolm Hall and Diane Piercy, who drove from Alnwick and stayed over in their campervan. Photo: Neil Fatkin Photo Sales

4. The Jarrow March Others, like Pauline Loader, form Jarrow, had a shorter journey. Photo: Neil Fatkin Photo Sales