The annual Cancer Connections Boxing Day Dip at Littlehaven beach, South Shields

25 photos as Jade Thirlwall and hundreds of others take part in South Shields Boxing Day Dip for Cancer Connections

Hundreds of fundraisers have braved ice cold temperatures this Boxing Day to raise money for local charity Cancer Connections, including Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall.

By Sam Johnson
5 hours ago

Fundraisers and fancy dress were out in large numbers for the 16th Boxing Day Dip in aid of local South Shields charity Cancer Connections, at Littlehaven beach.

The event helps raise thousands of pounds for Cancer Connections and among those taking part were charity patron Jade Thirlwall, who was celebrating her 30th birthday, and Paralympic gold medalist Josef Craig, who counted down fundraisers at the start of the dip.

Here are 25 photos of the Cancer Connections Boxing Day Dip in South Shields.

1. Annual Cancer Connections Boxing Day dip at Littlehaven Beach.

Participants in fancy dress ready for the Boxing Day dip at Littlehaven Beach.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Dynamic duo

Supporters of Cancer Connections get ready to take part in the Boxing Day Dip

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Prison break

Participants dressed in prison fancy dress ready to take the dip

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Braving the cold

Braving the cold to support Cancer Connections in the 2022 Boxing Day Dip

Photo: Stu Norton

