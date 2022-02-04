The two quiet rooms located in South Tyneside District Hospital and Sunderland Royal Hospital has been set up by 4Louis, a charity which supports families who have faced stillbirth, miscarriage and child loss.

Each room has been decorated and furnished to provide a quiet space away from clinical areas for families to take some time following a stillbirth, miscarriage or baby loss.

Expectant mums and families will also be able to use them as a place of calm while visiting the hospitals.

Kayden, Amanda Bargh and Andy Lamb

The charity which was set up Kirsty Knight and her family and friends in 2009 following the loss of her son Louis also invested £75,000 in setting up a bereavement suite in the maternity unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital, named the Louis suite.

The new quiet rooms were designed by Louis’ grandmother, Tracey McGurrell and worked with Antenatal Assessment Manager Amanda Bargh on the plans.

Murals were then added to by Andy Lamb, a parent who has experienced baby loss, and Kayden, a young person from Sunderland who works with Andy at Together for Children.

Inside one of the quiet rooms

Amanda said: “While we can never lessen the upset losing a baby brings, having a fitting, dignified and comfortable place to talk to families will make all the difference.

“We are so grateful to 4Louis for their support in setting up these spaces. This is a great example of the partnership developed between us to support families.”

Bob McGurrell, Chief Operating Officer of the charity and Louis’ grandfather, said the team felt people needed a dedicated and quiet place to spend time following their loss.

One of the new quiet rooms

He said: “These are quiet rooms and they’re subtle and not clinical, offering somewhere private where they can take time to absorb what they’ve been told, rather than still being part of the baby unit.

“I think they will make a huge difference.

“They have been warmly welcomed so far and we hope they will be a will be a valuable asset to the units and families for years to come.”