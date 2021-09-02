Floral tributes and balloons bearing messages have been left outside of the Can Can Bar in South Shields in memory of Steven Thompson.

Tributes have poured in from the community following the sad news, calling him a young man ‘taken far too soon’.

Flowers have also been left outside the Can Can Bar in Ocean Road, close to the scene of the incident, and tributes left on Facebook.

Flowers have been left outside of the Can Can Bar on Ocean Road, South Shields, close to where Steven Thompson sadly died on Bank Holiday Monday.

Navina O'sullivan, said: “Absolutely heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this sad time.”

Donna Anderson added: “This is awful news. The poor lad and his family. Thoughts are with them.”

Karen Robson commented: “Any parent’s worst nightmare, your bairn not coming home from a night out. My heart goes out to the family of this bairn.”

Rebecca Carr wrote: “This is absolutely heartbreaking. That poor young lad was taken far too soon. Fly high young man. Thinking of all the family at this sad time.”

People in South Shields have been paying their respects to much-loved 19-year-old, Steven Thompson, who sadly died following an incident on Bankl Holiday Monday.

Kelly Ahmed added: “Every parent's worst nightmare. My heart goes out to this lad's family, it’s absolutely heartbreaking.”

Iain Winston Coult said: “I would just like to offer my condolences to his family and all of his relatives and to also to all of his friends, who I am sure can't believe what's happened. Rest easy young man.”

Leon Wildgoose, 22, of Simonside Hall, South Shields, appeared charged with manslaughter.

Dozens of flowers have been tied to the railings outside of the Can Can Bar in South Shields following the incident.

Ian Hall, 40, of Revesby Street, and his son Dylan Ford, 23, of Alice Street, both in South Shields, were charged with affray.

All three men will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, September 28.

Police are continuing to appeal for information into Steven’s death.

Speaking before the court appearances, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Dodds said: “Any information, no matter how small you believe it may be, could be crucial in this investigation.”

The friends and loved ones of Steven Thompson have left heartfelt messages attached to flowers left at the scene of an incident in South Shields where he sadly died.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log NP-20210830-0155 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A fundraiser has been set up to support Steven’s family. To donate visit: https://gofund.me/0f1f14e9

