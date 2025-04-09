Acclaimed comedian Nick Helm is heading to the North East with new tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Critically acclaimed comedian Nick Helm has just announced a new UK & Ireland tour for autumn 2025 and it includes North East dates!

Comedian and actor Nick Helm is back with his brand-new show, ‘No One Gets Out Alive’, which he will tour for 34 dates across the UK and Ireland this autumn.

Since starting stand-up comedy in 2007, Nick quickly gained attention from across the industry for his hilarious blend of one-liners, stories, poems and songs.

Across his career, he's twice been nominated for Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards (2011 & 2013), and has won numerous accolades including Dave’s Funniest Joke of The Fringe (2011), Best Breakthrough Artist at the British Comedy Awards (2014), The Times Breakthrough Award at The South Bank Sky Arts Awards (2014), and Best Music and Variety Artist at the Chortle Awards (2015).

He has also starred in Uncle, Loaded, Nick Helm’s Heavy Entertainment, Live at the Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and many more, released two successful albums, and was also nominated for a BAFTA for short film Elephant, which he co-wrote, directed and starred in.

Comedian Nick Helm is going on tour with his brand-new show, ‘No One Gets Out Alive'. | submit

When is Nick coming to the North East?

No One Gets Out Alive comes to The Stand in Newcastle on Tuesday, November 4 2025.

He also has two shows in County Durham: at The Wiltham in Barnard Castle on Friday, October 10 2025 and the ARC in Stockton on Saturday, October 11 2025.

Why should you buy tickets for the show?

In a statement, the show’s promoters said: “On his last tour Nick Helm promised you a Super Fun Good Time Show and, except for one man in Hull, no one could say he did anything other than more than deliver. This time, the International Treasure-in-Waiting is going to give you the best damn night of your miserable lives whether you want it or not.

“Nick Helm is the greatest living all-round entertainer of his or any generation, living or dead, and he’s coming to a town near you. What are you going to tell your grandkids? That you were busy that night? Well get ready for your grandkids to stare at you with a complete lack of comprehension. You’ll be considered, locally, an idiot. From now on, every time you catch your own reflection in a car window or the back of an old DVD, you’ll think yourself a wally.

“So chill the eff out, wind your effing neck in and buy an effing ticket. They’re affordable and there’s an interval to buy refreshments and to look at your fellow audience members with a cocked head asking “Did he just change our lives?” Relent to him. He. Is. Your. New. God. You can run and you can hide, but no one gets out alive.”

When can I get tickets?

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 11th April at 10am, at nick-helm.co.uk .

Where else is he going?

No One Gets Out Alive listing information:

Saturday, September 13 2025: Cambridge , Junction (0122 351 1511)

Sunday, September 14 2025: Canterbury , Gulbenkian (0122 776 9075)

Thursday, September 18 2025: Bath , Rondo (0333 666 3366)

Wednesday, September 24 2025: London , ArtsDepot (0208 369 5454)

Sunday, September 28 2025: Bristol , TFT (0117 902 0344)

Thursday, October 9 2025: Salford , Lowry (0161 876 2000)

Saturday, October 11 2025: Stockton , ARC (0164 252 5199)

Sunday, October 12 2025: Harrogate , Theatre (0142 350 2116)

Thursday, October 16 2025: Leeds , Glee (0871 472 0400)

Friday, October 17 2025: Hull , Hull Truck Theatre *On Sale Tuesday, April 15 at 12pm (0148 232 3638)

Wednesday, October 29 2025: Southampton , Attic (0238 065 8373)

Wednesday, November 12 2025: Dublin , Sugar Club (+ 353 (1) 678 7188)

Thursday, November 13 2025: Belfast , Limelight (0289 032 7007)

Sunday, November 16 2025: Birmingham , Glee (0871 472 0400)

Wednesday, November 19 2025: Sheffield , Leadmill (0114 272 7040)

Wednesday, November 26 2025: Cardiff , Glee (0871 472 0400)