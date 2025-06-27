Northumbria Police’s decision to dispose of documents relating to the miners strike and the so called Battle of Orgreave has been described by the leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell, as “deeply worrying”.

Ms Powell made the statement after Northumbria Police confirmed in April 2024 the Force disposed of two boxes linked to the strikes.

The 1984 Battle of Orgreave.

Lucy Powell said anyone involved in the strikes “must retain the records” and come forward with information when asked to, after Labour MP Ian Lavery raised concerns in the Commons.

The so-called Battle of Orgreave was a violent confrontation in June 1984 outside a coking plant in South Yorkshire which led to many miners being injured and arrested, although their trials later collapsed.

Speaking in Parliament during business questions, Mr Lavery said it was “extremely disturbing news that Northumbria Police has destroyed documents relating to the miners’ strike, including Orgreave”.

View of a striking miner as he lays on the ground in front of a line of police officers near the Orgreave coking plant, Orgreave | Getty Images

The MP for Blyth and Ashington said: “It is absolutely alarming.

“The Labour Government have pledged an inquiry through investigation into these events, yet the wanton destruction of this vital and critical evidence has been allowed to happen.

“Is this a sinister attempt to obscure justice? I’m not sure if anybody is prepared to answer that question.

“Who gave the permission to destroy these documents and what’s behind it?

“Can we have an urgent debate into how the Government can instruct all police forces, all authorities, everyone that holds any detail on the miners’ strike and on Orgreave to make sure that they retain and maintain that evidence, for when the Labour Government maintains its pledge for an inquiry into the events that happened in 1984.

“Because justice cannot be served if the evidence is systematically and deliberately destroyed.”

MP Ian Lavery

News of the destroyed boxes came to light following a freedom of information request from Joe Diviney, a PhD researcher at the University of Sheffield.

Responding to Mr Lavery’s concerns Ms Powell said: “This sounds like a deeply, deeply worrying development in this case, and I am sure the whole House will be shocked to hear it.

Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell.

“He has campaigned for justice and for answers in relation to what happened at Orgreave 41 years ago and raised it with me last week. I will continue to raise that with ministers on his behalf.

“And I would join him in saying to people, anyone involved, that they must retain the records and they must come forward, as they would be expected to do when those questions are asked, with every bit of information they’ve got on what happened.”

We contacted Northumbria Police about the destruction of the two boxes.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm two boxes containing data in relation to the miners’ strike were disposed of in April 2024 following a formal review, retain or disposal process in line with force policy and the Data Protection Act 2018.”