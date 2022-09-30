Almost £1,000 raised for two South Tyneside charities at bike event

SURT: Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together and Hebburn Helps were chosen as the good causes by KW Fitness Ltd Fitness Instructor Karleigh Wright to benefit from an assault bike challenge fundraiser.

The event and community fun day held at KW Ltd Fitness of Victoria Industrial Estate, Hebburn managed to raise £774 for the charities during its 24 hour assault bike challenge event.

Grace Sanderson, age 11, who was one of the youngest participants of the event also carried out her own fundraising visiting homes and raised £131 bringing the total to £905

24-hour assault bike challenge

SURT which is ran by managing directors Claire Amans and Leanne Hansen help 11-24 year-olds across the borough who have been affected by intimate partner abuse, sexual exploitation, criminal exploitation, honour based abuse and stalking and harassment.

Hebburn Helps, co-founded by Angie Comerford and Jo Durkin is a voluntary community organisation set up to help families who are finding it hard and are struggling to make ends meet.

It helps to provide food parcel and support people in times of crisis.

During the 24 hours of non-stop pedalling those who participated, as well as members of the community were able to enjoy live music as well as face painting, a bouncy castle, a raffle and hot food and refreshments. Raffle prizes were also donated by a number of businesses.

SURT staff and their Steering Supporters hosted an information stall to help raise awareness of relationship abuse.

Speaking about the event, Leanne said: “The event was a huge success. It demonstrated the positive impact of our community spirit, how local people are willing to come together to help and support each other.

"Bringing together sporting activities and charitable causes has provided an invaluable opportunity to help raise awareness and improve the wellbeing of local people’.

Claire added: “The money raised will enable SURT to continue to support children and young people, as well as their parents and carers. We are extremely grateful to Karleigh for arranging this event and providing us with a platform to engage with the community and raise awareness of relationship abuse.”.

Karleigh said: “I arranged the fundraiser because I want to be involved in building our community by bringing it together, showing the spirit we have and what

can be achieved by being part of a team.

"I chose the two charities because food banks are needed more than ever and the topic of relationship abuse is close to home for a lot of people. I wanted to help the girls from SURT to raise awareness and support them to continue providing a service so that people have a safe place to reach out and don’t have to suffer in silence.

