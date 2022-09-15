Fitness instructor's assault bike challenge to support South Tyneside charities

KW Fitness’ Charity Assault Bike Challenge and family fun day takes place this weekend, with SURT: Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together and Hebburn Helps Food Bank and Crisis Response chosen as recipients of funds raised.

SURT, founded by managing directors Leanne Hansen and Claire Amans, is a community organisation which aims to help 11-24 year-olds who have been affected by intimate partner abuse, sexual exploitation, criminal exploitation, honour based abuse and stalking and harassment.

Hebburn Helps Community Food Bank and Crisis Response Team, co-foundered by Jo Durkin and Angie Comerford, is a voluntary community organisation set up to help families who are finding it hard and are struggling to make ends meet.

Participants of the charity event outside KW Fitness

The Charity Assault Bike Challenge is the first fundraising event Karleigh Wright Personal Trainer of Hebburn has organised but she hopes it is the start of many.

The challenge and family fun day activities will start on Saturday, September 17 and run from 11am for 24 hours non-stop.

Karleigh said the event is supported by a number of local businesses offering fun filled activities.

She said she has selected the two chosen charities because they are close to a lot of people’s hearts, and has had friends who have been in abusive relationships and had serious consequences that have happened as a result of that. She hopes the event will help build people’s confidence as well as raising awareness and helping people feel strong and safe.

She said: “I hope the event has lots of hype and the community get involved, I’d like to send out thanks to everyone that is supporting the day and who is behind KW Fitness on our mission to make a positive difference in our community.”

Leanne said: “Karleigh’s passion and motivation to use her own skills and abilities to benefit the lives of others is inspiring. Her approach to bringing the community together to help those in need through physical and social activities is an amazing idea, SURT feel very privileged to have been selected by Karleigh as one of her chosen charities.

“We plan to provide opportunities for young people to get involved on the day, SURT staff might jump on the bike too!”

Claire added: “Karleigh’s fundraising activity is another example of the community coming together and how local businesses can get involved to show support of local charitable organisations such as SURT and Hebburn Helps.

"Any money we receive from the charity event will be a huge help towards supporting those that access our service.”

Angie is thrilled Hebburn Helps has been chosen as one the charities.

She said: “I can’t thank Karleigh enough for choosing us and recognising the work we do. As always I’m grateful for any support we receive from businesses and individuals.