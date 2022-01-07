The event in South Shields is open to anyone from the North East who worked for the now defunct supermarket chain.

Ex-cash officer for Kwik Save, Steve Cain, is asking his old friends and colleagues to lend any company paraphernalia they may have for party-goers to reminisce over.

Already gathered for display is a quirky collection of stuff. This includes mugs, bags, t-shirts, thimbles, diaries, toys, badges and a shopping trolley.

Memorabilia will bring memories flooding back at the Kwik Save reunion.

Steve has also found an artefact that could bring back memories for certain people – a verbal warning. The sheet is blank, so no one at the reunion will be embarrassed.

Steve said: “I’ve got quite a collection myself of old Kwik Save memorabilia, including toy vans and buses.

“But we’re still looking for anything that would create a display in the room – even if it’s just an old t-shirt, a trolley or a can of baked beans; even an old carrier bag.

"If anyone has stuff like that – and they probably do because it’s amazing what people keep – it’s appreciated. It’s just to give the room a bit of ambience.

The old Kwik Save at the Nook in Harton.

“The response has been good and we’ve got staff from all levels of the company who will be there. Area management, shop floor and everyone else. The reunion coincides with the 15th anniversary of the Kwik Save name sadly disappearing.”

Former staff will be catching up, swapping stories and reliving the camaraderie from their time as colleagues.

Founded in 1959, at its height Kwik Save had more than a hundred stores across the North East. With its “pile it high, sell it cheap” and no frills approach, it was the leading budget supermarket of its day.

It merged with Somerfield in 1998. However, it was squeezed out by the big British supermarkets, as well as newcomers like Lidl and Aldi. The company folded in 2007.

Reunion organiser Steve Cain outside a former branch of Kwik Save.

The reunion starts at 7pm in the Bramhall Suite at the Sea Hotel, South Shields. Tickets are £20 each. The night includes entertainment from comedy drag artist Vicky Paris, as well as a DJ and buffet. For more details contact Steve on 077677 49759.

