Artist Guillaume Cornet has created the incredibly detailed illustration of Colmans Seafood Temple.

The popular seafront restaurant has collaborated with renowned French artist and illustrator, Guillaume Cornet, to create the striking image which is set to go on display for diners to admire.

Centred around the Colmans restaurant, the illustration features an array of meticulously detailed, hand-drawn scenes and characters – which include the Colman family themselves.

"It is just brilliant,” Colmans director Richard Ord said.

Can you spot the Colman family hidden in the illustration?

"Every time I look at it I find something new.

"Myself, my mum, dad and brother – all in our chef’s whites – are hidden throughout the piece as a little homage to the family."

The stunning illustration has been months in the making, with artist Cornet using photographs and Google Earth to get an idea of the restaurant and surrounding area.

Colmans Seafood Temple in South Shields is at the heart of the illustration.

Cornet – who is the author of children’s book ‘Elephants on Tour’ – has had artwork exhibited internationally and worked on projects for the likes of the BBC and Nike.

And the illustration has gone down a storm with customers after it was shared on the Colman’s Facebook page, with many asking for copies and for it to be made into a jigsaw.

"The feedback has been incredible – people have been asking us if they can get a copy of the artwork and asking if it is going to be made into a jigsaw,” Richard said.

"[At the moment] we want to feature a black and white version on the kids menu for them to colour in.”

The South Shields seafront restaurant is the centre of the image which features an array of colourful characters.

Now the Colman family are hoping the artist himself will pay a visit to their restaurant to see the artwork when it goes on display after Cornet said that he loved creating it.

"It’s a fun and unique piece,” Richard added.

“It’s eye-catching and you can’t stop looking at it."

