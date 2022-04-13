Bands finally get to play South Shields Easter music festival after a two-year delay due to covid

Hedworth Hall in South Shields is to host six bands on Easter Sunday, April 17. The Dean Road venue is delighted and relieved that the event can finally go ahead.

The line up includes Borderland, Two Metres Apart, 80s band The Breakfast Club, 70s band The Sleeze Sisters, The Hitmen and The Moobs.

It was originally intended to be a three-day festival for the Easter weekend of 2020, with a marquee and staging being brought in. Inside was to have be a range of food and drinks stalls.

Borderland are one of the bands on the Hedworth Hall bill.

Covid put paid to this, forcing the UK’s hospitality sector to close. Hundreds of gig goers from across the region had to be refunded.

But now a scaled down version of the event is giving South Tynesiders something to look forward to, with a view to putting on an even bigger show next year.

Tony Singh, owner of the Hedworth Hall, has always wanted to put on a gig to showcase some of the North East’s musical talent there. His ambitions are finally being realised.

Mr Singh, said: “The music festival has always been a dream of mine. So when it looked like it was going to happen, I was really looking forward to it.

The Breakfast Club will be among the line up at Hedworth Hall.

“The team I brought in to organise it worked hard in getting the bands together and tickets were selling really well. A lot of money was invested in making the event a huge success.

“When we had to cancel due to Covid it was like all the hard work had been for nothing.

“It was a tough decision to make as to whether to try and do it again with all the uncertainty around Covid, as events like this can’t be done overnight and the huge amounts of money involved in putting on an event like this.”

Doors open at 1pm with the first band performing at 2pm. The gig is expected to finish around 10.30pm with a disco afterwards.

The bands will play at Hedworth Hall on Easter Sunday.