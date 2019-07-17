Daniel James Curry has been nominated for a Best of South Tyneside Young Performer of the Year Award. Photo by Clare Fraser.

Daniel James Curry, 13, has been blowing audiences away with his voice, performing at Newcastle’s O2 as part of the SoundWaves Music Competition and making it to the final of Unstoppable UK.

The St Joseph’s Catholic Academy pupil made it to the final 12 in the SoundWaves competition and took to the stage of the Newcastle O2 on Friday, June 21, where he just missed out on winning.

But he secured his place at Unstoppable UK after a high-quality performance at the Trimmers Arms pub, South Shields and is now gearing up for the final in September.

The talented youngster enjoys a range of music from Ed Sheeran to Queen and is learning to play guitar. He also has regular singing lessons with teacher Jessica Irvine.

And now Daniel has been nominated for a Best of South Tyneside Young Performer Award after being put forward by proud dad Ian Curry, 45.

Ian said: “Hundreds of people applied to take part in SoundWaves, both children and adults.

“So it was a great achievement for Daniel to make it to the final 12 and sing on the main stage at the O2.

“He is only 13 years old and is doing quite well.

“He has some difficulty with his hypermobility but he is using music as a way of enjoying himself and have fun.

"He loves to sing, he has a passion for music and a zest for life.

“Music is his escapism and he is hoping to start a band with charity The Soundroom.

“I am so proud of him for the way he has overcome his difficulties as well as being a fantastic singer.

“Through performing he has gained a lot of confidence and it would be nice for him to get some recognition for all the hard work that he has done.”

HOW TO NOMINATE

We are asking the community to submit their nominations before the deadline of Friday, August 30.

Judges will then meet to draw up a shortlist in each amazing category on September 3.

Then it is on to the grand finale which will be held on Thursday, September 19 at the Roker Hotel.

The finals evening also feature the ever-popular Young Performer category.

This year the awards have been sponsored by Sunderland and South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, Barbour, JML, Harlow Print, UTS, Tyne Coast College and Warmseal.

To nominate, send your entries by email to: lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk.

THE CATEGORIES

Green Champion of the Year.

Child of Achievement.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Local Hero Award.

Sporting Excellence/Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Sports Team of the Year.

Community Champion.

Student of the Year.

Community Group.

Small Business of the Year.

Large Business of the Year.

Child of Courage

Young Performer of the Year.

Lifetime Contribution.