Colin Burgin-Plews didn’t take home the top accolade in the Fundraiser of the Year category following a flurry of nominations by supporters in South Tyneside and across the country.

But says he was overwhelmed with the support he received and 'blown away’ by the inspirational stories on the night – admitting he didn’t think he should even be there.

He had already been named ITV Tyne Tees “Fundraiser of the Year” in the Pride of Britain Awards 2019 and attended the national awards ceremony in London where he went up against 17 other regions across the country.

At the Pride of Britain Awards, Colin tried out a contact-less dress – which includes technology from Goodbox that allows Colin to take donations by card in the shoulder pads.

His stunning dress included a corset made by Aimee Veitch from Corsetry and Couture and caught the attention of celebrities, including Simon Cowell and Gareth Southgate, with many coming up to ask him for pictures.

Colin with an array of celebrities including Simon Cowell, Gareth Southgate, Iain Stirling, Joel Dommett and Christine Lampard

Entertainment News even donned him as the best dressed on the night.

“It’s just the most surreal moment I’ve ever had in my life, it was incredible,” said Colin.

“To be in a room with so many inspiring people – when you hear the stories you just think ‘well what have I ever got to worry about’.

“There was just so many amazing people.

Colin Burgin-Plews wearing his Pride of Britain Awards dress.

“Celebrities were coming up to me and asking for my picture which was just surreal.

“Entertainment News even posted on Twitter that I was their best dressed on the red carpet for the night – it’s mad to think that of a 6ft6 South Shields lad.

“I know I’m nothing major but I stopped and signed so many autographs and got my picture taken with loads of kids and it was great to see them smile.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone in the North East who has supported me.”

Colin Burgin-Plews is known for his fundraising as The Big Pink Dress.

In April 2019 the 50-year-old took on his fourth London Marathon, finishing the race in just six hours 45 minutes.

Then in May 2019 Colin took part in the Sunderland 5k and 10k races in aid of St Benedict's Hospice.

But in July, Colin faced a health scare when he was admitted into South Tyneside Hospital following heart problems.

He was found to have problems with his heart valve and high blood pressure but was eventually able to return home.

The charity champion even managed to complete the Great North Run in September for KAYAKS – South Tyneside's Kids And Young Adults Klub.

His efforts have seen him raise more than £122,267 and take on the role of patron of KAYAKS and ambassador for Darcey’s Dream.