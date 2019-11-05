The charity, which was established in 2017 by Gemma Lowery following the death of her six-year-old son Bradley, is now stepping up its search for brave souls to take to the water for the cause.

Almost 200 people took part in the dip last year, raising more than £16,000 for good causes of their choice.

Gemma Lowery launched The Bradley Lowery Foundation in memory of her son.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Money raised by those taking part in Bradley’s name will be split between the Foundation and child loss charity 4Louis, which was formed by Houghton mum Kirsty McGurrell following the loss of her son.

Charity champion Julie Reay has taken the plunge for 4Louis for more than 10 years – and Gemma hopes to show her support for their fundraising team at the dip, as well as the families helped by her own charity work.

Gemma said: “We’re thrilled to be participating in the Boxing Day dip this year - it’s a Sunderland institution!

“We hope lots of people will get behind our team and Julie’s team. Every penny raised for the Bradley Lowery Foundation goes towards our mission of supporting poorly children across the UK.”

Bradley Lowery with some of the thousands of Christmas cards he received from supportive members of the public.

Since its launch, the Foundation has supported families with raising awareness and funds for treatment and medical equipment as well as a a range of other challenges faced by poorly children.

Their work was inspired by Sunderland fan Bradley, from Blackhall, and his own inspiring fight against the terminal neuroblastoma cancer which would eventually claim his life.

The Foundation was inundated with donations from well-wishers, including snacks, toiletries and thermal clothes – and it is hoped that this year’s Boxing Day dip appeal will be similarly supported by the public.

Bradley Lowery and Father Christmas in 2016. The youngster helped to switch on Durham's Christmas lights.

The Seaburn Boxing Day dip is organised by the Sunderland Lions Club and costs £25. Click here for more information and to download an event entry form.

Gemma Lowery packing Christmas shoeboxes for the Foundation's festive appeal in 2018.