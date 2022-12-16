British oil rig worker who died following incident off the coast of Qatar named as Robert Robson, from Tyne and Wear
A British man who died following an incident on an oil rig off the coast of Qatar has been named.
Earlier this week, Film-Ocean Ltd, a subsea contractor, confirmed a person had been “fatally wounded” aboard the platform in the Persian Gulf.
He has now been identified as Robert Robson, 38, of Tyne and Wear.
In a statement, Mr Robson’s family said he was “an amazing, one-of-a-kind, beautiful soul”.
It added: “He was a loving partner, dad, son, brother and uncle who was tragically taken too soon.
“He was an irreplaceable friend to many, and Robbie will be sorely missed by everyone that knew him.
“As a family, we request privacy at this time.”
According to a statement issued by Film-Ocean, another individual was “injured following a non-work related incident on an offshore installation”
The firm added a third person was in police custody and assisting Qatari authorities with inquiries.
The injured worker received treatment in hospital in Qatar, but has since been released.