Call to unite in pink and blue as South Tyneside remembers Liam and Chloe

Chloe's uncle Glenn Rowe is encouraging people and businesses to get behind Pink and Blue Day, first launched in 2018 to mark one-year on from the Manchester Arena bomb attack, which claimed the lives of the couple described as “perfect” for one another.

The date of May 22, 2017 is firmly etched on the broken hearts of their families and friends and as they prepare to gather outside South Shields Town Hall where a dedicated service will take place to celebrate and honour their lives - five years on.

Mr Rowe hopes the day will not only bring people together to honour the couple but also as a stand of unity against terrorism.

Glenn Rowe is calling on the town to wear pink and blue to remember Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry.

The day, where people are encouraged to wear pink and blue, will also help to raise funds for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust created by their families to support the talents of young people in the field of sport and performance.

The areas were chosen as Liam, 19, was a keen cricketer who excelled in the sport while Chloe, 17, was a talented and well-known performer.

Already more than £10,000 has been raised ahead of the day, with Mr Rowe hoping to raise £1,000 after he took on his own personal challenge of completing 22,000 sit ups in aid of the charity.

Last year, Mr Rowe completed a 1,000 mile walking challenge which raised more than £1,000 for the trust.

Mr Rowe said: “The support from the people of South Tyneside is once again amazing. And it is so touching to think five years on, people are still wanting to come out and show their support in this way, it means so much to their families.

“There are a lot of businesses getting involved, as well as individuals. It's become a day where people can come together to celebrate Chloe and Liam's lives as well as raise funds for a fantastic cause.

“It also shows that terrorism will not win. Love will always triumph over hate.”

In previous years Pink and Blue Day has spread worldwide with people living in New Zealand, Hawaii and Canada getting involved, helping to raise thousands of over the years.

As well as people being encouraged to wear pink and blue – colours that have become synonymous with the trust – on the day, a number of businesses have also decorated their premises in the trust colours while running their own fundraising initiatives for the charity.

One More Than Two – a brewery based in South Shields – has brewed a special IPA called Chloe and Liam IPA which is being sold in some of the borough's bars as well as from the brewery itself.

Mr Rowe is encouraging people taking part in Pink and Blue Day to post their pictures on social media.

Anyone who would like more information on the Trust or to find out how to donate can visit the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust on Facebook.

