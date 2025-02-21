Channel 4 show looking for geniuses: everything you need to know

Channel 4 are looking for people to apply for their brand new competition format show which aims to spotlight the country’s undiscovered brainboxes.

Think it could be you - or perhaps a friend- take a look below at everything you may need to know….

What is the show premise?

It is estimated that there are thousands of people in the UK with the brains of a genius, from all walks of life and backgrounds – who don’t even know it.

Channel 4’s new show Secret Genius will see Alan Carr and Susie Dent test Britain’s brainpower like never before to uncover the country’s most gifted and unsung minds.

Produced by Mothership TV and GroupM Motion Entertainment, and co-commissioned by Channel 4 Documentaries and Factual Entertainment and Entertainment teams, this six-part series will see people from each of the four regions of the UK come to take part in immersive and ambitious challenges that will test all aspects of their brain power.

Celebrating all things cerebral, Alan and Susie will explain the tasks and games -no matter how complex and mind-bending- and encourage viewers to play along and find out if they too have what it takes to be a genius.

Made in consultation with British Mensa, the series will be an uplifting and surprising journey of self-discovery for those taking part and will challenge us all to rethink what it means to be a genius.

Secret Genius, a new Channel 4 show presented by Alan Carr and Susie Dent, is looking for genisues to take part. | C4

Who exactly are they looking for?

The show ad says: Casting now for a new Channel 4 series! Could YOU or SOMEONE YOU KNOW be a Secret Genius?

“Do you feel your intelligence has been overlooked or misunderstood at home, school or work?

“Mothership TV is looking for adults from ALL walks of life to go on an amazing journey of self-discovery by competing in a series of immersive intelligence games.”

How to apply?

For more information, Terms &Conditions and the application form, visit https://www.geniuscasting.co.uk

What have the presenters said?

Alan Carr said: “I have never ever been called a genius believe it or not, but I am fascinated by those people who do get labelled genius. Is it a gift, a curse, or a burden? I am so excited about ’Secret Genius', it’s going to be absolutely fascinating not only finding out what makes these people tick but also challenging stereotypes and prejudices along the way.”

His fellow presenter, Susie Dent then commented: “I’m delighted to be part of the search for Britain’s undiscovered geniuses alongside Alan. The thought of meeting extraordinary individuals—who may have been overlooked in the past or may not realise the full extent of their talents—is hugely exciting!”

What about the people behind it?

Executive Producers are Kelly Webb-Lamb, Jon Cahn and Melanie Darlaston whilst Casting Executive is Mel Walden and Series Producer is Neil Rubin-Smith.

Kelly Webb-Lamb, CEO of Mothership TV said: "I’ve now done a tonne of IQ tests... and can confirm I am definitely NOT a genius. But I can’t wait to find out who is, I think we’re all in for some surprises. Really looking forward to making this series with the team at C4 and at Motion – and am so excited to have Alan and Susie on board."

Melanie Darlaston, Head of Factual (UK) at GroupM Motion Entertainment said: "It’s a pleasure to be collaborating with Mothership on this new series, searching for all those hidden bright sparks who have never got the recognition they deserve. The play along elements will no doubt see the audience at home competing to prove who has the most impressive neurons!"

Madonna Benjamin, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4 added: "We’re thrilled to be making this exciting new competition format with Alan, Susie and Mothership. It promises to be warm, fun and full of surprises– with lots of brain-teasing play along too – celebrating the most diverse and gifted cast of British brains ever seen on TV."