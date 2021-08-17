Charity hails successful first year

Clare Morely and Lucy Palfreyman

Rise is funded by Sport England and is one of 42 Active Partnerships across the country. Its strategic focus is to encourage people from all walks of life to be more active, in particular individuals who are currently moving for less than 30 minutes per week.

It is working with local organisations including Changing Lives, YMCA Newcastle and South Tyneside and the Albert Kennedy Trust to help them offer physical activities and wellbeing support to their service users.

Clare Morley, CEO of RISE, said: “I can’t believe that it’s already been a year since we created Rise. The last 12 months have obviously been so difficult for so many people through the pandemic, but despite this, we are proud to have been able to drive forward the agenda of utilising the power of physical activity to positively impact more lives across Northumberland and Tyne and Wear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We still have so much to do in this space, but have thoroughly enjoyed the work we have been able to progress in our first year and we look forward to supporting our partners to maximise their results for our communities through physical activity for many years to come.”

Rise was originally known as Northumberland Sport and Tyne & Wear Sport.