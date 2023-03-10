Chloe and Liam's families relying on support from South Shields community to register their children's deaths

The families of young South Shields couple Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, who were two of 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack on May 22, 2017, are currently fighting to be given the right to register their own children’s deaths.

Their parents, alongside the parents of Megan Hurley, Eilidh MacLeod and Kelly Brewster – who were also victims of the terror attack – are calling on the UK Government to allow them to register the personal details on their children’s death certificate. Their campaign has been backed and supported by South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck.

The families attended a meeting at their own costs, hoping to amend the law and change this decision, if not for themselves but for other families who may face a similar tragedy in the future. Unfortunately, the families said the meeting was “totally disrespectful” and were left feeling “gutted”.

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry. Picture: Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust.

They further explained that they feel they have had no control since the horrific terror attack which took place almost six years ago.

The parents of Chloe and Liam said: “Our argument is that we should have a choice. Not all families will want to register theirs, and that’s ok - but we do.”

The parents further told us that they felt like “an insignificant cog in a huge wheel”, and that being given the right to register Chloe and Liam’s death would help them in their grieving process. “We haven’t even begun to grieve, we have had so much to deal with over the past five and a half years.”

The families have set up a Change.org petition, and are asking their community to further support them through this. “We need our amazing community who have always been there to support us through it all,” they said.