Chris Ramsey took to social media to share a message for fans, thanking them for braving Storm Eunice’s windy conditions to have a laugh at his stand-up tour, which was originally due to take place in 2020.

The comedian held sold-out shows in Buxton and Stockport on Thursday and Friday this week (February 17 and 18), with audiences battling the stormy weather to make the performances.

In a message on Saturday, Chris tweeted: “Got to say a massive thank you to the crowds so far this weekend. Braving the winds and coming out to have a laugh with me. It is massively appreciated.

"Thanks so much, Buxton and Stockport … you were both incredible!”

The tour was named 2020 for the year it was originally due to take place. Some dates of the delayed tour finally got underway at the back end of last year, with the remaining performances taking place between February and July this year.

Later in 2022, Chris and his wife Rosie, also from South Shields, will be hosting a new BBC chat show as an extension of their popular podcast, S*****d. Married. Annoyed, which the couple toured across the UK last year.

The new show will see regular features, a number of guests and the opportunity for viewers to get involved at home as producers “promise lots of late-night laughs”.

Storm Eunice brought high winds across the country, with the North East receiving a yellow weather warning.

