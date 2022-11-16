Santa Claus will be coming to town before we know it – and plenty of families across South Tyneside are embracing the spirit of the season with their own magic and sparkle.

While we are not yet into December, there are only around five weeks left until Christmas Day arrives. So why not join in with the fun and get into the festive spirit early? Families across the borough have been doing just that, with many dazzling decorations already visible in our towns and villages.

The lights are twinkling, the baubles shining and the trees standing pride of place in people’s front rooms as we prepare for, what is to many, the most wonderful time of the year.

Hanging on until December for your decs and searching for some ideas for a new Christmas look in 2022? Feast your eyes on our festive round-up from Gazette readers and see if anything inspires you for the weeks ahead. Thank you to everyone who contributed a photograph, you can share your own with us on our Facebook page here.

1. Santa's Grotto A magical winter wonderland inside this home. Photo: Ashleigh Jones Photo Sales

2. Sparkle season A tasteful tree ready for the big day. Photo: Louise Hudson Photo Sales

3. Merry and bright We love the shining star in this decoration display. Photo: Vicki Robe Photo Sales

4. I spy Sky the dog is one of the best Christmas tree toppers we have seen! She's a total star. Photo: Hope Swan Photo Sales