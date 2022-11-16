News you can trust since 1849
Christmas in South Tyneside: Decoration ideas for Christmas as South Tyneside families show their festive spirit

Santa Claus will be coming to town before we know it – and plenty of families across South Tyneside are embracing the spirit of the season with their own magic and sparkle.

By Debra Fox
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 12:04pm

While we are not yet into December, there are only around five weeks left until Christmas Day arrives. So why not join in with the fun and get into the festive spirit early? Families across the borough have been doing just that, with many dazzling decorations already visible in our towns and villages.

The lights are twinkling, the baubles shining and the trees standing pride of place in people’s front rooms as we prepare for, what is to many, the most wonderful time of the year.

Hanging on until December for your decs and searching for some ideas for a new Christmas look in 2022? Feast your eyes on our festive round-up from Gazette readers and see if anything inspires you for the weeks ahead. Thank you to everyone who contributed a photograph, you can share your own with us on our Facebook page here.

1. Santa's Grotto

A magical winter wonderland inside this home.

Photo: Ashleigh Jones

2. Sparkle season

A tasteful tree ready for the big day.

Photo: Louise Hudson

3. Merry and bright

We love the shining star in this decoration display.

Photo: Vicki Robe

4. I spy

Sky the dog is one of the best Christmas tree toppers we have seen! She's a total star.

Photo: Hope Swan

