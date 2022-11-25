Christmas is coming: 15 fantastic pictures from Jarrow lights switch-on
Crowds flocked to Jarrow Town Hall to see the town’s Christmas lights big switch-on.
Last year’s event was cancelled at the last minute after the Met office issued a red weather warning – but there was no such problem this evening and the event went with a bang.
Entertainment came courtesy of Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School choir, whole Mr Merlin was on hand to provide a little magic.
Tonight’s event was the second of the borough’s big events to kick off the run-up to Christmas.
South Shields’ light were switched on yesterday, and the Hebburn event is taking place on Monday, November 28.