Christmas is coming: 15 fantastic pictures from Jarrow lights switch-on

Crowds flocked to Jarrow Town Hall to see the town’s Christmas lights big switch-on.

By Kevin Clark
9 minutes ago

Last year’s event was cancelled at the last minute after the Met office issued a red weather warning – but there was no such problem this evening and the event went with a bang.

Entertainment came courtesy of Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School choir, whole Mr Merlin was on hand to provide a little magic.

Tonight’s event was the second of the borough’s big events to kick off the run-up to Christmas.

South Shields’ light were switched on yesterday, and the Hebburn event is taking place on Monday, November 28.

1. A stuning sight

A stilt walker entertains the crowd

Photo: Stu Norton

2. In good voice

Members of the choir

Photo: Stu Norton

3. What a turn-out

Part of the crowd

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Pushing the button

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne (second left) gives Santa a hanChristmas

Photo: Stu Norton

