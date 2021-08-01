South Tyneside Churches Together, a multi-denominational group, is to distribute meals with the help of Jarrow’s branch of Morrisons and South Tyneside Council.

They have got together to launch Munch, a twice-weekly event for families held at two churches starting on Monday, August 2.

Each session includes snacks, drinks, hot food, craft activities, games and sports for all the family, a place to sit and chat, plus an extra special theme each week including circus skills, singing, dancing, acting and space to be together as a family.

Rev Lesley Jones and Morrisons Jarrow community champion Andria Williams.

Morrisons are providing 120 lunches per week for four weeks, as well as fruit, bread and a 15% discount for Churches Together. The council is also provided funding.

Rev Lesley Jones is rector of the parish of Jarrow and Simonside.

She said: “I think it’s wonderful when local churches, businesses and councils work together like this. It’s good for the whole community. Together is better.

“I’d like to thank Morrisons, the team at Churches Together and South Tyneside Council for making this possible. And if you are around on Monday 2nd August, or Friday 6th, you can learn to juggle at our circus skills day!”

Morrisons’ community champion Andria Williams has been heavily involved and will be making the sandwiches herself.

Andria said: “I’m used to this now. I’ve been doing it since the first lockdown. I was doing eight hours per week and now I’m full time.

“Now covid restrictions have been lifted, we can get back out there into the community. We’ve helped quite a few people out there.”

St John’s Church on Nairn Street will host the events on four successive Mondays starting on August 2. St Peter’s Church Centre on York Avenue, hosts on four successive Fridays beginning on August 6.

Sessions are between 11am and 3pm and suitable for 5-15 year-olds. Parents or guardians are required to stay at all times. For more information call Lesley on 07881 555580, or see the council’s summer holiday web page.