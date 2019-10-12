Comedians Jason Cook and Glen Roughead unite in song of support for Chris Ramsey on Strictly Come Dancing
Comedians Jason Cook and Glen Roughead have given their backing to fellow funny man Chris Ramsey on Strictly Come Dancing through penning a catchy song encouraging fans to vote.
Duo Jason Cook, from South Shields, and Newcastle’s Glen Roughead united in support of Chris, 33, as he heads into the fourth live show of this year’s Strictly.
Dad-of-one Chris, who will dance the jive on Saturday, October 12 has shared a clip of the catchy tune on Twitter.
He said: “So … my mates have written and performed a #VOTERAMSEY song ... WARNING It’s catchy.”
With more than 3,000 views on YouTube, the song tells a tale of South Shields-born Chris, who has big dreams of performing and is loved by nanas and “mam-sies” across the region.
Speaking on his podcast, which he co-hosts with wife Rosie, Chris said the track has been performed to audiences at The Customs House – and it caught on.