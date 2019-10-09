South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey to take on jive in week four of Strictly Come Dancing
Comedian Chris Ramsey will have to get those feet moving for this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing as he prepares to strut his stuff in a jive.
The South Shields local has made it through to another week of the celebrity dancing competition – and the Shields Gazette team has high hopes for his routine on Saturday, October 12 following on from the success of week two’s Charleston.
Chris and professional partner Karen Hauer will perform a jive on Saturday’s show to Elton John’s Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting, and we’ve got a feeling the dance could be right up his street.
In the competition to date, the couple’s Charleston is their strongest routine and scored 26 points from the judges after a disappointing 13 marks in week one.
Head judge Shirley Ballas praised the comedian’s “extraordinary” work, while Motsi Mabuse applauded Chris for letting his personality shine through.
Last weekend’s American Smooth achieved 22 points but we’re hoping that dad-of-one Chris continues to train hard and improve.
On their Instagram stories, Chris and Karen shared some behind-the-scenes snippets from the training room and it certainly looked like the former was being put through his paces ahead of the live show.
