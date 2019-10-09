The South Shields local has made it through to another week of the celebrity dancing competition – and the Shields Gazette team has high hopes for his routine on Saturday, October 12 following on from the success of week two’s Charleston.

Chris and professional partner Karen Hauer will perform a jive on Saturday’s show to Elton John’s Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting, and we’ve got a feeling the dance could be right up his street.

In the competition to date, the couple’s Charleston is their strongest routine and scored 26 points from the judges after a disappointing 13 marks in week one.

Head judge Shirley Ballas praised the comedian’s “extraordinary” work, while Motsi Mabuse applauded Chris for letting his personality shine through.

On their Instagram stories, Chris and Karen shared some behind-the-scenes snippets from the training room and it certainly looked like the former was being put through his paces ahead of the live show.

Chris Ramsey and professional partner Karen Hauer on the first live show of Strictly Come Dancing for 2019. Picture: BBC/Guy Levy.