Friends of Fern Grove was founded by Linda McManus and her sister-in-law Lynne McManus in the middle of 2020, to look after residents of the Fellgate street and its surrounding area.

The idea was to get neighbours to meet up and take part in activities wherever possible. It has been a great success. The group secured £500 from Boldon and Jarrow Community Area Forum (CAF) funding from South Tyneside Council for a Christmas get-together.

Nearby Hedworthfield Community Association usually has its community centre closed at this time of year, but made an exception for the party.

It was attended by residents of all ages, the youngest being 10 month-old Darcy Needham. There was a DJ, singer, games, prizes, a hot and cold buffet, Santa Claus and a community sing-along featuring an especially spirited rendition of Sweet Caroline.

Friends of Fern Grove want to thank everyone who helped to make the party a great success.

Treasurer Kerry McDonald said: “We hadn’t seen each other since the summer. When the Prime Minister said there might be more restrictions we all made sure we had a great time.

“Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the event, especially the children. We had some great party games and the food was fantastic. It brought out the community spirit, which is just phenomenal.

Santa Claus had the honour of meeting 10-month-old Darcy Needham at the Christmas party.

“I didn’t know everyone on Fern Grove; but that community spirit I knew when I was a child is back. We all let our hair down and a huge thank you goes to everyone who helped.”

The party brought the community together.