Community's praise for 'amazing' Big Pink Dress man as he takes on 2019 Great North Run
Gazette readers have shared their praise for a much-loved South Shields fundraiser as he completed the Great North Run – despite a heart scare.
Colin Burgin-Plews, also known as the Big Pink Dress, is famous for his extravagant outfits worn at racing events across the North East, including the Great North Run.
But this year, he feared he couldn’t take part in the famous half marathon after a heart scare in July.
Doctors at South Tyneside District Hospital told him he had a problem with a valve in his heart, exacerbated by high blood pressure.
The dad-of-one, who has spent the last five years fundraising for numerous charities, then announced that he wouldn’t be taking part in the Great North Run.
To everyone’s surprise and delight, he was told by his doctor that he was fit enough to do the race if he took it slowly – and Colin was a hit after being spotted in the crowds of competitors by supporters.
Colin told the Gazette: “I went to the doctor and he gave me the all-clear. I took my time, incredibly slow this year. but I wanted to do it for my chosen charity.”
Gazette readers have shared their delight that Colin took part.
Keith Bays said: “Absolutely amazing! This man is a legend!”
Sara Jane Bays said: “Well done Colin. So pleased you managed to do it. Looked out for you all day.”
Jahan Miah said: “Wonderful. What an inspiration!”
Susan Brash said: “Well done Colin. Hope you heard us cheering wildly for you when you passed our CRUK bus.”
Lizzie Forster said: “So pleased you were able to do the GNR.”
Allan England said: “He’s amazing! How he completed it in the heat yesterday is amazing.”
Stuart Cook said: “Saw him on John Reid Road got a smile n a wave. Nice bloke.”
Sharon Yorston said: “Well done Colin. The kayaks are a lifeline to families like myself. We are honoured to have you as our patron.”
Colin raised money for KAYAKS – South Tyneside's Kids And Young Adults Klub - which helps youngsters with special needs.
He is a patron for the charity.