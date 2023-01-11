Robert Robson, 38, also known as Mark or Robbie to friends and family, was “fatally wounded” aboard the Seafox Burj platform last year.

A second Briton was also injured and treated in hospital, while third has been detained by the Qatari authorities investigating the incident.

Since then, officials at the Coroner's Office for Gateshead and South Tyneside have been “made aware” of Mr Robson’s death.

Robert Robson with his partner, Kristie Graham

An investigation has been started “pending proceedings in Qatar”, although it is understood it is too early to say whether a full inquest will be held in the UK.

