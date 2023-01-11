Coroner confirms ‘investigation’ opened into death of South Shields oil rig worker on platform off the coast of Qatar
The coroner for South Tyneside has confirmed an “investigation” has been opened into the death of a South Shields oil rig worker in Qatar.
Robert Robson, 38, also known as Mark or Robbie to friends and family, was “fatally wounded” aboard the Seafox Burj platform last year.
A second Briton was also injured and treated in hospital, while third has been detained by the Qatari authorities investigating the incident.
Since then, officials at the Coroner's Office for Gateshead and South Tyneside have been “made aware” of Mr Robson’s death.
An investigation has been started “pending proceedings in Qatar”, although it is understood it is too early to say whether a full inquest will be held in the UK.
Following his death, Mr Robson’s family paid tribute to a “delightful, funny, handsome” son, father and partner.
A fundraising appeal set up by the 38-year-old's industry colleagues has also collected more than £20,000.