Cllr Ian Foster, arranged the donation point for today (Saturday, March 5) so members of the community can support people living in Ukraine, following the devastating invasion by Russian forces.

Residents will be able to drop off donations at the Old School Room, in Cleadon Village between 9am and 12pm on Saturday.

Donations will then be transported to Ukraine by the Newcastle Polish Society.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers collecting donations for Ukraine in South Tyneside

Northumbria Police Cadets will also be on hand to help throughout Saturday morning.

Many Ukrainian people have been fleeing their homes since the invasion began, in the hope of finding safety elsewhere.

Nations across the globe have been pulling together to provide support for those in need by donating money and items in a bid to help.

Ukraine donation point in Cleadon Village on Saturday, March 5. Picture: Cllr Ian Forster.

A list of items that can be donated to help those in Ukraine include:

- Baby wipes

- Towels

- Sanitary products

- Power banks

- Baby toys

- Baby formula

- Sleeping bags

- Nappies

- Hats and gloves

- Antiseptic

- Bedding

- Torches

- Painkillers

- Sudocrem

- First aid kits

- Bandages

- Soaps, shower gels, shampoos and conditioners

- Blankets

Other collection points for donations have been set up across South Tyneside, including at Red Hackle pub in Jarrow, Morrisons supermarkets in South Shields and Jarrow, Living Waters Church and Friez & Burgz.

For the latest news and information about the Ukraine invasion click here for NationalWorld coverage.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.