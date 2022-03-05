Donations for Ukraine: South Tyneside councillor sets up collection point in Cleadon for Ukraine donations
A South Tyneside Councillor has arranged a donation point to support people living in Ukraine and is hoping for a big turnout from the community this weekend.
Cllr Ian Foster, arranged the donation point for today (Saturday, March 5) so members of the community can support people living in Ukraine, following the devastating invasion by Russian forces.
Residents will be able to drop off donations at the Old School Room, in Cleadon Village between 9am and 12pm on Saturday.
Donations will then be transported to Ukraine by the Newcastle Polish Society.
Read More
Northumbria Police Cadets will also be on hand to help throughout Saturday morning.
Many Ukrainian people have been fleeing their homes since the invasion began, in the hope of finding safety elsewhere.
Nations across the globe have been pulling together to provide support for those in need by donating money and items in a bid to help.
A list of items that can be donated to help those in Ukraine include:
- Baby wipes
- Towels
- Sanitary products
- Power banks
- Baby toys
- Baby formula
- Sleeping bags
- Nappies
- Hats and gloves
- Antiseptic
- Bedding
- Torches
- Painkillers
- Sudocrem
- First aid kits
- Bandages
- Soaps, shower gels, shampoos and conditioners
- Blankets
Other collection points for donations have been set up across South Tyneside, including at Red Hackle pub in Jarrow, Morrisons supermarkets in South Shields and Jarrow, Living Waters Church and Friez & Burgz.
For the latest news and information about the Ukraine invasion click here for NationalWorld coverage.