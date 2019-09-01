Durham cricketers join Liam's Legends at Marsden Cricket Club, for a match to raise money for Chloe and Liam's Together Forever Trust.

The Richmond Taxis Cricket Festival took place at the Marsden Cricket Club, where Liam Curry played, and saw a Liam’s Legends team take on a tough Durham County Cricket Club side.

Players included Liam’s brother Zack, who captained the Liam’s Legends side, Chloe Rutherford’s brother Scott and dad Mark.

The match then followed a second fixture between the League XI and Marsden XI.

Every penny raised at the event will go towards the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust which supports young people as they make it in the world of performance and sport.

The trust was set up in tribute to Liam, 19, and Chloe, 17, after they died in the Manchester Arena bomb attack in May 2017, as a positive lasting legacy.

Cricket was Liam’s passion since he started playing at just six-years-old.

Liam’s mum, Caroline said: “Every penny we raise goes towards a child and their dreams and ambitions. It doesn’t matter if someone donates a £1 or £10 – every little bit counts.

Chloe and Liam

“The reason this is so special, for me, Liam loved his cricket. He loved playing here – cricket was our Saturday every week in cricket season.

“This for me is absolutely huge because it was his sport, his love.

“I have some pictures of Chloe even in the sunshine she was wrapped up in her winter woolies, with a blanket and her big coat and her hood pulled up but she use to come every weekend to support him whether it was glorious sunshine or freezing cold.

“Marcus North bringing Durham up is huge, to get Durham County Cricket here playing a local team is fantastic.”

Signed shirts from Durham cricketers including Ben Stokes raffled to raise money for Chloe and Liam's Together Forever Trust.

Chloe’s mum, Lisa added: “Without the people offering their support and offering their help this wouldn’t have happened.